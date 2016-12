Nearing the end of their 30-hour marathon manning of the Salvation Army Red Kettle outside of County Market last week, Jeremy Lilyquist, left, and Derek Gilbert, blew by their goal of raising $75,000 with a total of close to $80,000 in the end. The pair have been doing the marathon for six years, taking over from the woman who originated the idea, Helen McCombie. They have announced that this was their finale year and hope other will step forward to take their place.

