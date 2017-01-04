In partnership with Hudson Physicians, the program Reach Out & Read will begin in 2017 for children 6 months to 5 years old. Reach Out & Read is a national evidence-based program that gives young children a foundation for success. The program serves nearly 4.5 million children and families annually. At every annual well checkup, each child will receive an age appropriate book that will support brain and vocabulary development, but also it creates social interaction with parents which is so critical.

Also, in partnership with Little Free Library, funds raised will be used to support the program Health Action Book Clubs in Hudson school and community libraries. During the Wine Event, 12-year-old Evan Peterson, a Hudson pediatric oncology patient, and his mom Heidi Peterson, shared their stories about the health journey, their love for reading, and the desire to have more children talk about family illness to each other. Heidi stated, “Classmates of Evan saw him go through so many changes since he was 3 years old, but you could see they were too afraid to ask him about it. Through this new program the hospital is supporting with Little Free Library, kids will have the opportunity to read pediatric level books on family chronic illnesses, talk amongst each other, then create some impact in our communities. I wish this program existed when Evan was little – it would have made a huge difference.”