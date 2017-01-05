Search
    Firefighters and friends honor Randy St. Ores

    By Meg Heaton on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
    Randy St. Ores was surrounded by his fellow Hudson firefighters for the last time as they carried him into St. Patrick's Church for his funeral Tuesday. Pictured are Frank Halvorson, Dean Rossing, Erik Mueller, Mark Thorsen and Sean O'Brien. (photo by Meg Heaton)1 / 4
    Randy St. Ores was a member of the Hudson Fire Department for 18 years and was honored by his fellow fighters as well as by departments throughout the area at his funeral Tuesday. Pictured from left front, are Dean Rossing, Frank Halvorson, Mark Thorsen, Sean O'Briend, Erik Mueller, Mike Perucca; second row, Jon Coty, Jim Frye, Brent Johnson and assistant chief Jeff Dabruzzi. (photo by Meg Heaton)2 / 4
    Firefighters from throughout the St. Croix Valley gathered with family and friends at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to say farewell to fellow fireman Randy St. Ores who died last week at the age of 61.

    St. Ores lived in North Hudson most of his life, graduated from Hudson High School and married another local, Brenda Richie. The couple had two children, BreAnn and Patrick and four grandchildren.

    St. Ores also had a second family in the Hudson Fire Department according to those who knew him best. He was a member of the HFD for 18 years and rarely missed a call. He was an engineer, which meant he could operate any truck in the fleet. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow firefighters and could always be counted on to volunteer at department events. He was said to be especially fond of being “Smokey the Bear” at the annual HFD community pancake breakfast. He was a member of the department’s water rescue team.

    St. Ores was also instrumental in establishing the Hudson Fire Honor Guard which provided support to families of firefighters who died. That guard was there for his family following his death Dec. 30.

    St. Ores had battled cancer in recent years but died peacefully at his home according to his family.

    St. Ores owned and operated St. Ores Construction for many years and was a gifted woodworker who was generous to family and friends with his skills.

    Friends and family paid tribute to St. Ores at his funeral and at the lunch that followed, remembering him as a prankster, a kind of “MacGyver” who could fix or building anything and a great hunter.

    Along with his immediate family, he is survived by his mother Virginia; siblings John (Jan), Sherry, Philip (Susan), and Paul (Judy). Randy is preceded by his father John St. Ores and brother-in-law John McCaffrey.

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
