Firefighters and friends honor Randy St. Ores

St. Ores lived in North Hudson most of his life, graduated from Hudson High School and married another local, Brenda Richie. The couple had two children, BreAnn and Patrick and four grandchildren.

St. Ores also had a second family in the Hudson Fire Department according to those who knew him best. He was a member of the HFD for 18 years and rarely missed a call. He was an engineer, which meant he could operate any truck in the fleet. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow firefighters and could always be counted on to volunteer at department events. He was said to be especially fond of being “Smokey the Bear” at the annual HFD community pancake breakfast. He was a member of the department’s water rescue team.

St. Ores was also instrumental in establishing the Hudson Fire Honor Guard which provided support to families of firefighters who died. That guard was there for his family following his death Dec. 30.

St. Ores had battled cancer in recent years but died peacefully at his home according to his family.

St. Ores owned and operated St. Ores Construction for many years and was a gifted woodworker who was generous to family and friends with his skills.

Friends and family paid tribute to St. Ores at his funeral and at the lunch that followed, remembering him as a prankster, a kind of “MacGyver” who could fix or building anything and a great hunter.

Along with his immediate family, he is survived by his mother Virginia; siblings John (Jan), Sherry, Philip (Susan), and Paul (Judy). Randy is preceded by his father John St. Ores and brother-in-law John McCaffrey.