2016 Year in Review: Hudson officer resigns amid controversy

Eight-year department veteran John Worden signed a resignation agreement May 3 — about two weeks after he admitted to violating numerous policies, according to documents released last month by the Hudson Police Department. Worden’s last day was May 13.

In an internal investigation summary, Hudson Police Lt. Geoff Willems concluded that Worden spent an estimated four to six hours of every 10-hour shift using his department-issued phone for personal use.

Worden also falsified daily work logs 146 times; exhibited conduct unbecoming an officer by having sex an estimated 98 times while on duty; failed to meet department performance expectations; and lied to a supervisor about how he spent his time at work, according to Willems’ summary of violations.

Worden, reached by phone at the time, said he stands accountable for the misconduct and that he is paying the price for his mistakes. He said he no longer works in law enforcement and likely won’t again.

“I screwed up,” Worden said in an interview. “I’m sorry, and I’m not that person anymore — and I lost my job for it.

“It was a mistake. I hurt a lot of people and it’s ruined my life.”

He added that he was troubled that information about the misconduct was brought to the attention of the media.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said, “and I don’t get to know who did that to me.”

Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen issued the following statement in response to questions from the Star-Observer.

“On April 15, 2016 the Hudson Police Department received a citizen’s complaint alleging officer misconduct against Hudson Police Officer John Worden. Because of the seriousness of the complaint an internal investigation was initiated and Officer Worden was placed on administrative leave that same day. Based on the findings of the internal investigation Officer Worden was asked to resign from the Hudson Police Department.”