The church was asked back in November by the USCCB to assist with the resettlement of the refugees, who were already vetted and approved by the State Department. Church trustee Claire Zajac said the church was expecting to make a decision in January after a parish hall meeting Jan. 3.

“The question was not if the refugees should come here,” she said. “Can St. Patrick’s play a role in that?”

The final decision by LSS was based on the medical backgrounds of the family. As LSS had committed to be the resource organization for the cases, while St. Patrick’s was still weighing the decision, the organization received the full information on the families.

The refugees include five families and one single woman, 26 people in total. St. Patrick’s was originally informed there would be 21 refugees. Zajac said some of the family members had significant medical needs that would require specialized care, accessible housing and transportation. Though Hudson does have a lot to offer, Zajac said, LSS decided it would not be best for the refugees.

“The bottom line reason we were told that Lutheran Social Services is not bringing them to Hudson is because of the medical needs of the families,” Zajac said. “This is such a special case.”

Original request

Rev. John Gerritts and St. Patrick’s Church received a call from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for the parish to assist with the resettlement of five Syrian refugee families from a camp in Turkey to Hudson.

“We’re committed to transparency at all stages. That’s why the community is hearing about this so early,” Zajac said.

Gerritts said he has heard concern from some of his parish members about providing the requested assistance. Gerritts said the decision has presented a moral dilemma for him. He said he knows what his faith, his Pope and his bishops say on the subject, but he was nervous to ensure he made a decision that was right for his congregation.

Zajac said she understands the concerns some have but wants to ensure those concerns do not come out of fear or misinformation. She said the issue comes down to if the Hudson area could logistically support these refugees.

“It’s getting wrapped up in other issues, regionally and nationally, and we have to be sensitive to that, that people have genuine concerns because of what they read in the newspaper, what they see on the internet,” she said.

For those who have concerns, Zajac said the people of Hudson need to look at what type of community they want to be.