2016 Year in Review: Knudson won’t seek re-election

The Hudson resident, first elected to the Assembly in 2010, announced that he is not seeking re-election in fall 2016.

“The time-honored American principle of rotation in office makes our government strong by encouraging citizens to step up to serve in public office, bringing their experience and perspectives to our system of self-governance,” the GOP lawmaker said in a news release.

In an interview with the Star-Observer, Knudson said he came to Madison with the intent of serving two or three terms.

“In the last five years we’ve made some significant reforms in the state,” he said, naming lower taxes and education-related changes among the accomplishments. “It feels like the right time for me to return to private life.”

Knudson said he reached the decision to retire from the Legislature after conferring with friends and family over the holidays.

“More time at home is definitely welcome,” he said.

He said he will continue working at his veterinary practice.

Before serving in the Assembly, Knudson was Hudson’s mayor from 2008 to 2010. He previously served on the Hudson City Council for three terms until 2002.

Knudson served on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee and the Assembly Education Committee. He is vice-chairman of the Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules.

Republican Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls won election to Knudson's seat in the fall election.