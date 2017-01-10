The plan for the homes on the former Hudson Golf Club property is from M/I Homes.

Community Development Dennis Darnold presented the plan for about 110 acres of the former golf course, including 25 acres of open space on the north side. He explained that the street and utility work will be completed in two phases — the first in 2016 and the second in 2017.

The first phase will occur in the northern half of the property. A new street extending from Carmichael Road between Culver’s restaurant and the former golf course clubhouse will provide access to the residential lots there.

Eventually, there will be three other accesses to the Carmichael Ridge neighborhood: from an extension of Ward Avenue, from a new intersection with Coulee Road between Family Fresh Market and Applebee’s restaurant, and via a future street running north from behind the clubhouse.

The plan received final plat approval this summer.

As the year draws to a close, about a dozen homes are under construction.

Hotel, banquet center proposed for golf course

Part 2 of the golf course reinvention is a plan for a hotel and banquet center on the site of the vacant golf clubhouse on Carmichael Road.

LHR Hospitality, a company led by Hudson resident Douglas Rohde, is proposing to build the Holiday Inn Express hotel and use the existing clubhouse for the banquet facility. The five-story hotel would have 95 rooms.

Rohde said his company feels there is a latent demand in Hudson for the type of hospitality center being proposed. Rohde’s company owns and manages seven hotels in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan, as well as four restaurants, an indoor water park and a golf course.