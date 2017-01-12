No changes recommended to residential parking by HHS

The issue came forward at the December public safety meeting when a student expressed concern about the available off-campus parking, especially with the upcoming construction utilizing on-campus spaces.

As a response, the committee was looking into issuing students permits to park on residential streets near the high school.

During this week’s special meeting, Ouellette explained the district would provide extra spaces with additional leasing at St. Patrick’s Church and a temporary gravel lot to make up for the spaces lost during construction. With these adjustments, he said the off-campus parking should not be any different this upcoming season than from previous years.

With that, Ouellette recommended the city maintain its current policy.

The overall issue of off-campus parking should be resolved with the new construction, Ouellette said. A total of 850 spots will be available in the fall, compared to the current 600. Once construction is complete, the school’s campus will have a thousand spots for its students.

Council Member Joyce Hall said students may still decide not to pay the fee to park on campus. Ouellette said that will likely still happen, but it will be out of choice and not necessity.

Council Member Bill Alms asked if the school could communicate with students about the restrictions and expectations on the residential streets. HHS Principal Peg Shoemaker said she would do so.