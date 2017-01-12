Search
    First baby of 2017 at Hudson Hospital

    By HSO News on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
    Welcoming the first baby of the year at Hudson Hospital Birth Center includes (from left): Elizabeth Sullivan, RN; Morgan Weeks, mother; Jeremy Weeks, father; daughter Tatum Morgan Weeks; brother Tyson Weeks; Kaitlyn Ehrman, PCT; and Kris Bartch, RN.

    Hudson Hospital has announced the first baby of the new year.

    Morgan and Jeremy Weeks of Somerset, Wis., welcomed their daughter Tatum Morgan Weeks into the world at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 2, 2017.

    The New Year's baby arrived 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches. Big brother Tyson Weeks, 5, helped welcome the new baby.

    "We have delivered both of our children at Hudson Hospital Birth Center and the staff is friendly, welcoming and knowledgeable," says Morgan Weeks.

    The family received a gift basket, compliments of Hudson Hospital Birth Center.

