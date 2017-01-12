First baby of 2017 at Hudson Hospital
Hudson Hospital has announced the first baby of the new year.
Morgan and Jeremy Weeks of Somerset, Wis., welcomed their daughter Tatum Morgan Weeks into the world at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 2, 2017.
The New Year's baby arrived 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches. Big brother Tyson Weeks, 5, helped welcome the new baby.
"We have delivered both of our children at Hudson Hospital Birth Center and the staff is friendly, welcoming and knowledgeable," says Morgan Weeks.
The family received a gift basket, compliments of Hudson Hospital Birth Center.