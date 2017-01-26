New affordable senior housing project gets grant funding

This is the first of two important grants, Gerrard Vice President Paul Gerrard explained, with the next one from the Wisconsin Housing and Development Authority coming up in late May.

The total cost of the project is $7 million.

If funding is successful, Gerrard said the company will begin work on design and construction in the fall, with the building open in spring of 2018.

The development will include 36 apartments for residents 55 and older, or 55 and "better" as Gerrard put it.

"They will have all the bells and whistles," Gerrard said.

The area will also include commercial space.

Gerrard said the company has been working with the city to ensure the land is zoned for the proper use and has safe entrances.

"It's perfect for senior housing," Gerrard said.

With long waiting lists at other developments, Gerrard said this new project will serve the aging population of Hudson in search of affordable housing.

"We feel there is a huge need in this sector," he said.

Gerrard's involvement with Hudson dates back to 1993, and this is the fourth project it is building in the town. Others include Boulder Ridge and two projects in the Heritage Greens development.

"We're not strangers to the community," Gerrard said.

Though the company is based out of La Crosse and Rochester, Minnesota, Gerrard said the company works to be involved with the community directly. It is a member of the downtown chamber, and Gerrard said the area has been a wonderful market.

"When we go into a community, we want to feel a part of the community," he said.

For more information call 715-386-3510.