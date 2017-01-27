Neighborhood group stands tall at annual Hot Air Affair

The two bought a ride for Mary Ellen as well, imagining a nice, romantic balloon ride just the two of them. The reality, however, had them share their romantic ride with 15 others, floating beneath a balloon roughly the size of the bed and breakfast, according to Rich Cox.

Lack of romance aside, the Coxes have taken flight five or six times since and, along with the other members of the Hudson Vintage Neighborhood Alliance, participated in the parade on an annual basis.

The neighborhood alliance, formed with the intent of sharing knowledge of working on and restoring the historical homes of the neighborhood, meets informally throughout the year, with part of their time dedicated to participation in the weekend's events.

"As soon as we hear what the theme is, we start brainstorming individually and as a group," Mary Ellen Cox explained. "We, in general, do a takeoff on whatever the theme is and we never tell anybody what we're going to do ahead of time."

More than anything, she said, the group likes to have fun with whatever they're doing, which usually includes a "bribe" for the judges — something the Coxes contend is not against the rules and always theme-related.

In terms of discreteness, Rich Cox explained it this way: "If they're standing near the judges, they're going to see us do it."

The one year that stands out to Mary Ellen Cox is Hot Air Affair's 20th anniversary. The theme was the Roaring '20s.

The costumes included enlarged $20 bills on poster board with a hole in the middle and megaphones. They were the roaring twenties.

"We had to explain that to a lot of people, but the judges got it," Mary Ellen Cox said.

That mindset, however, is not limited to the parade and theme of the current year's event.

Rich Jaworski, retired aeronautical engineering professor, tows his balloon to Hudson each year and pilots for the HVNA. He's been with the group every year since 2001. Every year but one.

As Mary Ellen Cox explained it, as the group's success continued for their parade entries, Jaworski wanted a trophy for their accomplishments.

"Well, there's no trophy," Mary Ellen said.

Miraculously, the one year Jaworski was unable to make it to Hot Air Affair, the group won a trophy.

"You know, you can buy a trophy at like Goodwill or something," Mary Ellen continued. "So we bought a trophy and took a picture with it."

They sent the picture along to Jaworski, his reaction just as incredulous as they had hoped, she said, adding she thinks it took him a couple years to catch on, even with the bowler firmly affixed to the top.

More than all of that, however, the Coxes agree this event is a nice reprieve from the dreariness of the winter months.

Rich said that if the weather is decent, the crowds rival the Fourth of July parade.

"It certainly does get us all out in the cold weather," Mary Ellen said. "It's just such a great community event."

Hot Air Affair Smooshboard competition looking for teams

The World Championship Smooshboard competition will once again be held during the Hudson Hot Air Affair at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the grounds of EP Rock School. With the annual theme being "Gone with the Windz," teams and competitors are encouraged to dress up for the Smooshboard competition. To enter, it just takes four brave individuals, athletic or not, who can pony up $10 and are willing to brave the elements and some good-natured ridicule to complete an obstacle course — all of course, while strapped onto one set of skis or boards.

The competition costs $10 per team and that money goes toward the extravagant prizes for the winning team of four. If you're not athletic but want to have fun, the "Best Dressed" awards are the same exact prizes as the competition winners. As the event emcee and one of the Hot Air Affair five co-founders, John Knutson states, "Looking good is just as important as being good, since you will win the same prize package...worth well under $10 if you win the competition, or if you're the best dressed."