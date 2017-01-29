Getting inside their heads

Those and other conditions under the mental health umbrella lead to crises that often involve a response from law enforcement.

Dan VanSomeren knows the spectrum of mental health issues that officers encounter.

A longtime St. Croix County patrol deputy before becoming head of the jail, he has experienced enough of it to know that while there’s not a typical mental health call, there is a common strain running through them.

“It’s someone that’s having a bad day,” VanSomeren said.

In an effort to help the St. Croix County law enforcement community respond more effectively to mental health-related calls, he launched a training program this month for about 30 officers from multiple agencies.

“It takes a team effort to recognize and interact with those with mental illness,” VanSomeren said.

Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said he didn’t hesitate to send officers once he heard about the training.

“Anything our officers can do to calm these people down, to get them the help they need — we want to get that in their tool belt,” he said.

The officers who completed the training, from Jan. 9-13, became part of a mental health crisis intervention team, which VanSomeren said allows them to deploy skills to help diffuse situations before they become dangerous for all involved.

The training puts an emphasis on things like empathy and reflective listening.

“It’s showing that we’re caring about that person,” VanSomeren said, “and getting them to the place that they need to be.”

Officers from Hammond, Roberts, River Falls, Somerset, New Richmond and Baldwin attended the weeklong training program at the St. Croix County Government Center.

Van Someren said the grant he received through Wisconsin National Alliance on Mental Illness will fund another round of training in September and a third round in 2018.

Multi-faceted problem

The goal is to reduce the number of people experiencing a mental health crisis ending up in jail or in an emergency detention scenario that requires them to be transported to eastern Wisconsin.

What VanSomeren and others hope is that by applying a more nuanced approach on the front end, the incidents reach a peaceful resolution without officers “having to go hands-on,” he said.

Jensen said his community has a defined need for officers to receive exactly this kind of training.

Hudson has seen mental health-related calls balloon in the past decade after responding to 29 such calls in 2007.

“Now we’re averaging 100 a year,” Jensen said.

The problem extends beyond Hudson and St. Croix County, said Sheriff John Shilts.

“This is magnified by coverage in the national media where we hear about individuals with mental health issues engaging in violent confrontations with police,” he said.

In his annual report to the St. Croix County Board, Sheriff John Shilts identified 406 instances last year where jail inmates were placed on suicide watch or medical watch.

“Many of these persons are either noncompliant with their medications from previous diagnosis or are previously undiagnosed,” the sheriff said. “In both of these cases, medical costs while in jail are significant.”

Shilts said the county’s Community Justice Collaborating Council is researching the cost of mental health crises to taxpayers. Still, it’s not hard to identify some sources.

VanSomeren said the lack of mental health facilities available to local agencies requires deputies to transport inmates in need of emergency mental-health detentions to state facilities in Winnebago — an eight-hour round trip from Hudson — or in Madison. If they’re lucky, there might be a bed open in Eau Claire.

But since there are no contracts with medical facilities in the nearby Twin Cities, western Wisconsin agencies have limited options for mental health transports.

VanSomeren said another disturbing element involves suspects who are civilly committed by the courts but get stuck in jail while they await an open bed in Winnebago or Madison. That can mean a 45- to 60-day wait.

“It’s not right that these people are housed in jail when they should be getting the right treatment,” VanSomeren said.

But Shilts said that’s another example of where CIT-trained officers can lend their skills.

“The crisis intervention training is another valuable and important tool for law enforcement to help understand and deal with individuals dealing with mental health issues,” he said.

VanSomeren said those deputies will be better equipped to find the right answers to things like medications that inmates need and which in-house services must be deployed.

In the meantime, Shilts said the effort to tackle mental health crises continues on other fronts — from the CJCC to the Capitol.

“We continue to work with local mental health professionals and legislators to find more cost effective solutions to keep individuals close to home and their families in hopes of stabilizing their lives,” he said.

“Local or regional crisis beds and better access to community resources to continue continuity of care is important in addressing those living with mental health issues.”

And while local results from the training will take time to show tangible results, Jensen said the early signs are promising. He sent officer James Wildman to the training and got immediate feedback.

“He said it’s the best training he’s been to since he’s been a cop,” Jensen said.