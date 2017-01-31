Great Saves honored by EMS

Pharmacist Nathan Jacobson was honored for his quick response to a woman experiencing a severe allergic reaction. He administered an EpiPen, providing assistance before first responders arrived.

Hudson Police Officers Kyle Knepler, Jordan Koras, Brad Kusmirek and Zach Schulz were honored for their assistance for a man who was in full cardiac arrest. They assisted the solo paramedic with airway control, defibrillation and other necessary measures.

Officers Koras, Brent Ellwanger and Kate Potter were also recognized for their response to a man who was down and bleeding. Their work to get the bleeding under control saved his life.