Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Great Saves honored by EMS

    By Rebecca Mariscal on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.
    Officers Kyle Knepler, Jordan Koras, Brad Kusmirek and Zach Schulz receive their Great Save Awards during the Hudson Common Council Monday night. The four officers were among several other community members recognized for their life-saving efforts. (photo by Rebecca Mariscal)

    The Hudson EMS recognized several members of the community with its Great Save Awards earlier this month at the Hudson Common Council meeting.

    Pharmacist Nathan Jacobson was honored for his quick response to a woman experiencing a severe allergic reaction. He administered an EpiPen, providing assistance before first responders arrived.

    Hudson Police Officers Kyle Knepler, Jordan Koras, Brad Kusmirek and Zach Schulz were honored for their assistance for a man who was in full cardiac arrest. They assisted the solo paramedic with airway control, defibrillation and other necessary measures.

    Officers Koras, Brent Ellwanger and Kate Potter were also recognized for their response to a man who was down and bleeding. Their work to get the bleeding under control saved his life.

    Explore related topics:NewsHudson EMSHudson Police DepartmentHudson Common Council
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement