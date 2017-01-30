Holland returns to work in Hudson

Holland recently became Community Impact Director for Family Friendly Workplace, a program started by the United Way St. Croix Valley that supports its "Success by 6" initiative that calls for all children in our communities with the strong support of family and community to have what they need by age 6 to be ready to learn and grow.

Back in 1992, working with community leaders, businesses and community members, the money was raised to build the Y, and the facility opened in 1995 with Holland as the first executive director. He stayed in Hudson until 2000 before going onto positions with YMCA at other facilities and in their corporate office. After a 30-year career with the Y, Holland went onto work as a development consultant with a Chicago firm.

Holland was elected three times to the school board, serving nine years beginning in 2006, and for part of that time as board president.

Holland said he enjoyed working on development projects around the country, but with a growing number of grandchildren, he wanted to be more available and closer to home. When Ann Searles, executive director of United Way St. Croix Valley, heard he might be available, she immediately thought he might just be the guy to help spread the word about the Family Friendly Workplace, a trademark program of UW.

The concept was developed in 2006 by the late John Coughlin, then UW director, and Mary Sue Ash, educator and Success by 6 coordinator for UW. The Family Friendly Workplace is a certification program that recognizes organizations that actively invest in practices that support employees and their families. There are several certification levels based on the size of a business and the moderate fees collected to earn the designation go to support Success by 6 programs that support families with young children just starting their lives.

Holland's job is to recruit businesses and organizations to become Family Friendly Workplaces. He says the appeal is a "win/win."

"Over my years with the Y and on the school board, I saw how important finding a balance between family and work is. Family Friendly employers share this concern and do what they can to support their employees as they navigate that balance."

Of equal importance according to Holland is the pending workforce crisis in Wisconsin that shows there is and will continue to be heavy competition for qualified employees. "A business that can be designated a 'Family Friendly Workplace' will not only attract more candidates but retain more satisfied, more productive employees for the long run."

Holland believes strongly that the next generation of employees will be giving more priority than ever to finding balance in their lives. "That's where Family Friendly can work for everyone — businesses, employees and their families. It is something everyone can get behind."

Holland said he is looking forward to recruiting businesses and organizations throughout the area to sign on to be a Family Friendly Workplace. "It not only benefits the business but demonstrates a commitment to doing what is good for their employees to the community as a whole."

Said Searles, "I am just delighted to have Tom on staff here at the United Way St. Croix Valley. His great passion, leadership and vision for supporting families and children will make the St. Croix Valley a better place to live for all."

To learn more about becoming a Family Friendly Workplace, contact Holland at 715-377-0203, ext. 106 or email him at tom@unitedwaystcroix.org. To learn more about the Family Friendly Workplace and Success by 6 go to the United Way St. Croix Valley website at www.unitedwaystcroix.org.