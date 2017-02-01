Officer Watkins on patrol for Hudson Police Department

The fact that being a police officer was his childhood dream initially held Watkins back from pursuing the job.

"I thought maybe I better not be a police officer because it's just a boyhood ambition," he said.

After almost eight years serving with the Army National Guard and working as a security officer, however, Watkins realized law enforcement was the right fit for him.

"It's something I really want to do," he said. "Not only to help people, but I have a strong sense of justice."

A Minnesota native who now lives in River Falls with his wife and two kids, Watkins said he was drawn to Hudson because it's close to home and is a tight-knit community.

"You actually know the people," he said. "It's a little more relationship building there and community policing."

Before hitting the Hudson streets on his own, Watkins went through three main phases of training, covering the different shifts officers work to get experience in basic policing and more in-depth work as well.

"So a taste of each shift that they do," Watkins said. "It increases in intensity as it goes along but you're learning as you go."

His favorite part of the job is traffic stops.

'I don't give tickets every time," he said.

The stops allow him to interact with the people he serves and get the police cars out and represented in the community.

Watkins said an important part of the job to him is working for the right kind of justice, finding out how he can help the people in the community.

"I'm here to serve," he said.

Watkins was sworn in back in October and has completed the mandatory probationary period.