Customers who shop at the Hudson, River Falls or New Richmond Family Fresh Markets can save their receipts and drop them off at the entrance of Gregory's Gift of Hope. For every $150,000 in receipts, SpartanNash will donate $1,000 to Gregory's.

With these receipts, the shelter will raise money to continue its much-needed rescue and rehome efforts in St. Croix County and the surrounding areas.

"Saving countless abandoned, injured, discarded and owner surrendered animals in your neighborhood," the shelter said in a press release. "Without Gregory's many would have no "HOPE" for a future. You can help us make sure they have that future."

Receipts will be collected throughout the year. They can be dropped off in person or mailed an to GGOH, 1374 Hwy 65, New Richmond, WI 54017. The shelter needs original receipts to earn the $1,000 donation, no photocopies.

Gregory's Gift of Hope is a volunteer-based 501c3 no-kill animal rescue that receives no governmental or county funding. It relies on donations from the general public, local businesses and its adoption fees to fund its efforts.