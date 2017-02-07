Crosswalk safety is all-season concern

Marian Webber, the local Share and Be Aware ambassador, said crosswalk safety is a year-round issue.

Share and Be Aware is a statewide program that educates all road users in an effort to make walking and biking safer. As an ambassador, Webber works to keep her local community informed, ensuring that both drivers and pedestrians know how to keep everyone safe on the road.

"Bicycle and pedestrian safety is very important to me," she said.

Over her years as a bicyclist and pedestrian in Hudson, Webber said she has experienced several issues trying to use crosswalks, and has often felt threatened.

Police Chief Marty Jensen said Hudson does have crosswalk accidents and close calls every year.

"They do happen," he said.

Keeping people safe takes a combination of safety markers and public awareness, Webber said. There are a lot of things that can be done with crosswalks like flags and signs, Webber said, and the city is doing a good job of using those effectively. She said the most important aspect is common sense, including cars dropping their speed near crosswalks and everyone paying attention.

Though all involved have a responsibility to follow the rules, Webber said driver education is very important. She said if a driver breaks the rules, someone is more likely to be hurt.

"Most drivers are really good in Hudson," she said.

Jensen said drivers have a lot to worry about on the road, but they always should be aware of crosswalk locations, especially in the downtown area.

"Be cognitive," Jensen said. "If you see someone in the crosswalk, stop and yield."

Webber said pedestrians should be cautious, but confident in their use of crosswalks.

"You have the right to be there," she said.

Though pedestrians have the right of way with crosswalks, Jensen said they should still be looking both ways and making sure it's safe to cross.

"Make sure you can enter safely," Jensen said. "Use caution."

Jensen said pedestrians should also try to avoid the mid-block crossing, even if it's closer and more convenient.

"Cars are not looking for you," he said.

When it comes down to it, Webber said, everyone should be following the rules and pay attention.

"We should all be looking out for each other," she said.