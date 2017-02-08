Pudge's: a Hudson legend reborn

The Murphys, with the help of Hudson native and nationally known designer and collector Ed Hawksford, have taken that tradition and enlarged it to be a one-of-a-kind destination.

The Murphys have owned Pudge's since 1992. They weren't sure they wanted to own a bar given the hard work and long hours. But when Michael's daughter was accepted at Dartmouth College, the investment looked more attractive and they took the leap. They bought the building next door in 1994.

They have been thinking about the renovation for years and the timing was finally right.

"So much has been done to these buildings over 150 years. We wanted to let the building out — take away what has been covered up and bring it back to something special again," Michael said.

And that is what they have done. The iron columns on the outside are part of the history of the building as are the horse tiles outfront. Hawksford helped them find other hidden treasures and found ways to reuse or repurpose not just pieces of Pudge's, but finds from Tibet to the Murphy's backyard.

Hawksford found what has become the upstairs back bar, more than 100 years old, in Tibet along with some columns that adorn the upstairs fireplace. The bar on the main floor was built from wood Michael ran across while searching for a antique bar. And part of that bar is made from walnut salvaged from a dead tree in the couple's backyard.

While regulars will recognize what is now called Pudge's Saloon and Eatery, there is so much more to experience.

On the south side are two porches, one up and one down, that extend the fun outside with some attractive ironwork and a colorful paint job. Some people believe it looks a little like something you might find in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

You can access the new restaurant, Club 304, either through Pudge's or through its own entrance and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week. The only completely new construction on the project has been a state-of-the-art kitchen for their new chef.

The light pours into the restaurant from window openings that were uncovered during the renovation. The booths are backed with wood salvaged from the floors upstairs, and paneling that was uncovered has been matched exactly.

There will be separate menus for the eatery and Club 304, and when asked what kind of food will be served, Michael responded quickly and definitively, "Good food."

Where there were apartments upstairs at 304, the space has been renovated and transformed into another bar with pool tables, games and a deck. There are lots of options for parties large and small.

The attention to detail in Pudge's and Club 304 is obvious and includes some little things, like what may be the last pay phone in Hudson.

The public should enjoy the "new" Pudge's where everything old is new again.