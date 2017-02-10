Local march to promote peace and community

The march has been taking place on the first Saturday of the month along Second Street most months since November. Loosely organized, participants have numbered from a dozen or so, to more than 30, carrying signs and messages meant to welcome, encourage and support those who may not feel welcome in the current political climate.

The quasi-leader of the group is Paul Deziel, youth minister at Guardian Angels Church in Oakdale, Minn., and who lives with his wife and four children in Hudson. He stresses that the march is not political but more about being sure that people, regardless of their religion, race or beliefs know they are welcome in Hudson. The marchers participating Saturday believed the recent travel ban imposed on seven predominantly Muslim countries made their message more important than ever.

Deziel said that message is one of tolerance and acceptance. “It isn’t about our differences but what we share as human beings that matters. We all want people to feel welcome in Hudson and accepted for who they are.”

Deziel believes that diversity is what built the nation. “Immigrants built our nation. Diversity is about as American as it gets. We have always been and hopefully will always be a country that loves and embraces everyone. That isn’t a partisan issue. That’s who we are as Americans.”

The participants ranged in age from Deziel’s 3-year-old son Henry to 83-year-old Pat Caponi of Hudson with millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers filling in the gaps. Nancy Parlin of Hudson, a retired UW-River Falls sociology professor, said she marched because she “needed to.”

“We need to stand up for compassion and justice. I marched against the Iraq war for years. This is something we have to take a stand on,” said the 82-year-old.

Jill Kivi and her family live in Hudson as well and she works for the Hudson School District. She and retired elementary teacher Kathy Roberts were also among the marchers. Kivi said she is particularly concerned about anti-immigration sentiment by the country’s leadership.

Roberts, who has a Vietnamese daughter, is concerned about the fate of the country’s immigrant population and about the misinformation that is spread as if it is fact.

During Saturday’s march, numerous drivers passing honked their horns in what appeared to be support for the marchers. Deziel said that while occasionally they will get a negative hand gesture from some drivers, there have been more supportive responses than negative.

The next march will take place at 10 a.m. March 4. Participants meet under the Hudson arch in Lakefront Park. Marchers can bring their own signs or carry one of those provided by other marchers.

For more information contact Deziel at pdeziel@guardian-angels.org or go online at westandforlove.org.