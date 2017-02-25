New name, new initiatives for United Way food center

Coughlin, who served as executive director of United Way St. Croix Valley for more than 20 years, first opened the center in 2008. The JCFRC has distributed over 1.1 million pounds of food and personal care items to 13 food pantries, a homeless shelter and a domestic abuse shelter in Pierce and St. Croix Counties since opening, and there are plans for new initiatives.

Two of the new initiatives include a partnership with Healthier Together — Pierce and St. Croix Counties and a backpack program.

United Way's Food & Resource Center Coordinator Michelle Alters has joined the Healthier Together Overweight/Obesity Action Team, where she will work with representatives from health care, public health, education and other fields to reduce obesity in the two counties. Additionally, United Way St. Croix Valley's backpack program has packed more than 400 bags filled with healthy food for children in Pierce and St. Croix Counties to take home on the weekends.

"I am excited to see all the great work being done in our community and the new direction that the JCFRC is going," said Alters. "There is lots of exciting work to be done in 2017 to ensure that we are getting healthy food into the hands of those in need," she continued.

The JCFRC also presented its first annual Les Berg Volunteer Award during the renaming event, which was awarded to Meredith Berg. The Bergs worked with Coughlin in the initial planning and fundraising stages of the center and helped launch the We Do Feet program that shares the building with the JCFRC.

United Way St. Croix Valley serves residents of Polk, Pierce and St. Croix counties. The annual campaign provides funding for more than 60 nonprofit agency programs and United Way initiatives including the John Coughlin Food & Resource Center and Family Friendly Workplace. The mission of United Way St. Croix Valley is to unite communities, focus resources and inspire people to measurably improve lives in Western Wisconsin. For more information, contact Ann Searles at 715-377-0203 ext. 102 or ann