'She was just a good soul'

One of those residents, Michelle Lindemann, said it's a way for neighbors to honor the memory of the person they now mourn.

"She was a good person to talk to and listen to," Lindemann said. "Just a good soul."

A memorial service for Wold, 49, was held Sunday, Feb. 26, at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson.

Wold died Feb. 19 at her home, the victim of an alleged attack by her son, Logan Reese, of Glenwood City. Reese later killed himself.

"It's been really, really hard," Lindemann said. "We keep thinking she's going to call up. It's sad that she won't be around anymore. She was a large part of everybody's life."

Especially in the neighborhood.

Lindemann said neighbors would hold get-togethers at different homes for celebrations and holidays. The Wolds, she recalled, were in charge of the New Year's Eve parties, where Charlene and her husband Darrel would set up karaoke in the garage.

The Wolds' garage was also home to neighborhood Green Bay Packer parties on Sundays.

"That was their big thing," Lindemann said.

When she wasn't hosting get-togethers, Charlene enjoyed spending time riding motorcycles with Darrell, reading, gardening, being outdoors, soaking in her hot tub and going on walks.

And being around pets.

A dog groomer and owner of Spot's Professional Grooming, Charlene had several dogs over the years. Lindemann laughingly recalled how her dog would make a run for the Wolds' house and make itself at home there.

Sunday's memorial service saw about 400 friends and family in attendance, as well as one of Charlene's dogs.

Lindemann said she got to know Charlene about 25 years ago. She would watch the kids while Charlene worked as an EMT with St. Croix County Emergency Medical Services.

The memorial on Sunday was preceded by a vigil ceremony Feb. 22 at Hudson's Lakefront Park, where mourners released floating luminaries in memory of Charlene.

"That was wonderful," Lindemann said.

She said both events paid tribute to the "smiling, beautiful" friend who will be missed throughout the community.

"She would bring out the best in everybody," Lindemann said.