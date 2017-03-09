Hudson Hospital president to retire in October

President of Lakeview Health Ted Wegleitner said Furlong was instrumental in guiding the hospital to its current financial and market position, developing the hospital into a regional leader in health care.

"Fifteen years ago, she led a community process to design and build a hospital that has national recognition as a true healing environment and a leader in sustainability," Wegleitner said.

For Furlong, playing a role in both the Hudson Hospital and Clinic and the wider Hudson community has been the most rewarding piece of her many years of service.

Looking back at success of the hospital during her years, Furlong said she did not do it alone.

"We have been able to meet the needs of our community as the health care landscape has continued to change, which is something that I'm very proud of," Furlong said. "The credit for the organization's success goes to the committed staff and volunteers who bring their best every day for our patients and to our patients who trust us with their care."

Though her retirement is upcoming, Furlong will keep busy. She will continue to support the Hudson Hospital during the search for her successor.

Wegleitner encouraged all to reach out to Marian on this benchmark.

"Please join me in congratulating Marian on her well-deserved next chapter," Wegleitner said. "During the next few months, please take a moment to reach out to Marian to wish her well and thank her for her leadership."