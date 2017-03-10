Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Star-Observer receives recognition at WNA

    By HSO staff Today at 10:34 a.m.
    New Richmond News staff with the nine awards earned by the newspaper as part of the 2016 Better Newspaper Contest. Staff members are (from the left) Cindy Olson, Tom Lindfors, Raymond Rivard, Jordan Willi, Judy Monette, Dave Newman, and Sharisse Germain. (Photo by Chad Richardson)

    The Hudson Star-Observer and RiverTown Multimedia were well represented at the annual convention of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, in Madison. 

    In total, The Star-Observer was presented two awards at the annual dinner and reception held Friday, Feb. 24. RiverTown Multimedia, which includes The Star-Observer, along with the River Falls Journal, New Richmond News  and Pierce County Herald, was presented 24 awards in the 2016 Better Newspaper Contest at Friday's honors presentation.

    Reporter Mike Longaecker was awarded second dplace for investigative reporting for his story on the Hudson officer who resigned following misconduct allegations. 

    The Star-Observer also received an honorable mention for general excellence. 

    RiverTown Multimedia

    The awards won by the other Western Wisconsin newspapers that comprise RiverTown Multimedia are as follows ...

    River Falls Journal:

    First place, Best Special Section

    First place, Best use of Art Service

    First place, Feature (profile)

    First place, Front page

    Second place, Best Use of Local Photography

    Second place, Reporting on Local Education

    Third place, Editorial Page or Section

    Third place, General News Story

    Hudson Star Observer:

    Second place, Investigative Reporting

    Honorable Mention, General Excellence

    Pierce County Herald:

    First place, Investigative Reporting

    First place, Ongoing/Extended Coverage

    Second place, Best Multiple Advertiser Spread

    Third place, Breaking News Coverage

    Honorable Mention, Feature Photo

    The 2016 Better Newspaper and Advertising Contest included 3,034 entries from 122 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016. Entries were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.

    Top winners included Publisher Gregg Walker and The Lakeland Times in Minocqua (Weekly Newspaper of the Year) and Publisher Sidney "Skip" Bliss and The Gazette in Janesville (Daily Newspaper of the Year).

    Division winners received the most points in their respective circulation groups in the Better Newspaper and Advertising Contests. Newspapers were awarded points for entries ranked first, second and third by contest judges, with the "General Excellence" category being worth double points.

    The "Newspaper of the Year" title is awarded to the daily and weekly newspaper with the most points across their respective publication categories.

    Explore related topics:NewsHudson Star-ObserverWisconsin Newspaper Association
    Advertisement
    randomness