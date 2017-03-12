Hudson Police Department K-9 Brisco retires

For Brisco, that means sleeping inside and trading in the life of a working dog for one as a family pet.

"Things have changed," K-9 Officer Robert Larson said. "He has spent the majority of his time in the house now."

He's earned it.

Brisco started with the Hudson Police Department in 2009 and partnered with Larson in 2010. Since then, Brisco and Larson have worked the night shift together, answering regular police calls in the city as well as responding to canine calls all over the area.

A mix between a German Shepherd and a Belgian Malinois, Brisco is dual-trained in both standard patrol work and narcotics.

"They're a locating tool," Larson said.

Brisco also serves as extra security for officers. His training allows him to locate subjects and objects faster than his fellow officers and alert them.

Over the years, Larson said each individual find has been an accomplishment, showcasing the hard work he and Brisco put into every call.

"Getting the job done is the best part," Larson said.

The decision to retire Brisco was based on his age. Now 10, he's starting to slow down.

"I'd rather retire him healthy and being able to be part of our family still than have to retire him because he's injured," Larson said.

With Brisco retired, the Hudson Police Department will welcome a new dog, Badger, and Larson will continue as the K-9 officer. Larson said he enjoys the fast-paced nature of being a K-9 officer and the partner.

"It's the best job in the world," he said. "You get to work with a dog every day and have fun."

The one-year old and Larson will started training this week in St. Paul. The three-month patrol course covers obedience, agility, apprehensions, searches and gives officer and canine a chance to bond.

"All that is packed into three months of school," Larson said. "We're outside every day rain, snow or shine."

They'll return to St. Paul in the fall for a weeks-long narcotics training.

Now that his time on the force is done, Brisco will spend his days at home with his long-time partner. Larson officially bought Brisco from the department for a dollar upon his retirement in February, but the dog has been a part of his family since they first started together. Brisco has lived with them since the Larsons were expecting their first child and is now the pet to all three children.

"He's been growing up when all our kids were born. He's a phenomenal family dog," Larson said. "They love him."