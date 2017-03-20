Two Redheads and a Wolf expands to new salon

Four years ago, while she owned another salon, Ashton was searching for a better alternative to hair care products.

"I think things can be more natural than this. I think they can be more simple," she said.

The search prompted her to make her own shampoo bars with natural ingredients in sustainable packaging. The products quickly became popular, leading her to sell the salon and launch the Two Redheads business. Since then, the business has continued to expand, outgrowing the home-based, one-room salon she previously ran.

"My house was totally taken over," Ashton said.

Now, the products are manufactured in facilities in Colorado and Oregon, with Ashton doing the development and packaging from the newly opened salon in Hudson.

"It's all in one place instead of all over my house," she said.

The salon is a unique take on the business that's becoming more popular. At Two Redheads, independent stylists rent chairs from Ashton but are not her employees.

This setup gives Ashton the camaraderie she often missed while running her product line, without the other details of employees.

"I was missing having a culture," Ashton said. "I missed having a salon too, having a team and being with people."

It also allows Ashton to support local stylists and their businesses. Hudson locals Cayla Rouleau and Megan Lundgren are two of the stylists that work out of Two Redheads.

Rouleau said she enjoys the culture that the salon provides, while still allowing her to control her own work.

"I like the creative freedom and the pressure because you screw up, you screw up," she said. "You can make yourself as successful as you want."

Lundgren said the salon provides a unique opportunity for her to have a team while remaining independent, and provides a unique experience to customers as well.

"We offer something that's not around here. Everything from the independent salon but still team factor to the art on the walls to her building her own line," Lundgren said.

Ashton said the salon still has three openings for independent stylists.

As the salon gets up and running and the product line continues to grow, Ashton said she's proud looking back at how it has all developed.

"It's been very grassroots and organic," she said. "It hasn't just been bam, we're huge. It's gotten to grow in baby steps. So it doesn't feel overwhelming. It doesn't feel stressful."

Her success comes from persistency and passion.

"You gotta just keep at it," Ashton said. "Success and failure, neither one of them happen over night."

All of the Two Redheads and a Wolf products are sold in the new salon, at about 20 different local retailers and are also available online at tworedheadsandawolf.com.