Hughes donation to Historical Society

John and Catherine's family donated $500, which the Historical Society will use for the window restoration fund, to restore and preserve the historic Bank of Hudson stained glass window. Catherine was a strong supporter of the museum, a caring and loving person with a smile that could light up a room, so it seems appropriate to use her memorial donation to help make this historic window shine again.

Once restored, the window will be displayed at the Hudson Library for the public to enjoy.

You can donate to the window restoration fund by using the donation form on the Society's website at www.stcroixcountyhistory.org/donate.

For more information or questions, please contact the Historical Society at 715-386-2654.