Hot Air Affair at Governor's tourism conference

Hudson representatives were among nearly 1,000 attendees at the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism March 12-14 in Milwaukee. Pictured, are Evy Nerbonne (left), John Potter and Carla Timmerman. Nerbonne and Timmerman attended representing the Hudson Hot Air Affair and Potter is a member of the Wisconsin Arts Board. 2017 marked the 30th annual state tourism conference and Timmerman has attended 29 of the 30 conferences. Potter attended on behalf of the 15-member Wisconsin Arts Board where the American Players Theatre of Spring Green received the Governor’s Tourism Award for Arts, Culture and Heritage. Also attending the conference, but not pictured, were Mary Weller from the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and Kathy Pierce from the Hot Air Affair Committee. (Submitted photo)