Hudson Children’s vision screening

A total of 439 children, ages 3 to 6, have been screened at Trinity Academy, Trinity Early Child Academy, St. Pat’s School, Hudson Community Care Center, Little Minds and Bethel Highlands, with 12 referrals. Another 159 elementary children have been screened at Trinity Academy and St. Pat’s School, which resulted in nine referrals.

The local Lions Vision Screening project is part of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) program, Sight for Kids, to prevent blindness throughout the world. The SPOT Vision Screener used in the program was purchased by area Lions Clubs to do screenings at no cost in local daycares and schools. The cost of each unit is over $7,500, supported partially by a grant from LCIF through the Wisconsin Lions Foundation (WLF) Children’s Vision Screening program. Certification of local Lions for the screening is provided by Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, a non-profit organization (www.preventblindnesswisconsin.org).

Vision problems detected by the screening include refractive errors (nearsightedness and farsightedness), astigmatism (irregular shape of cornea or curvature of lens), amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (crossed eyes), anisometropia (unequal refractive power) and anisocoria (unequal pupil size). Vision problems affect 5 to 15 percent of preschoolers. Untreated vision problems can lead to loss of vision, learning difficulties, and delayed sensory, motor, cognitive or social-emotional development.

Lions clubs in Prescott, River Falls, Ellsworth, Roberts and Woodville have also been using the SPOT screener for screening children in their elementary schools and daycares. The Hudson Lions Club is willing to do screenings of children in all daycares and elementary schools in the Hudson community. To obtain information regarding setting up screenings, contact the club at hudsonlionswi@gmail.com.

The Hudson Lions Club (www.TheHudsonLions.org) meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of months August through May at the Pizza Hut, and its Sunrise Branch meets at Perkins at 7 a.m. on the second Wednesday of many months. Area citizens are welcome to attend meetings to investigate whether they might want to join in Lions’ efforts to help those less fortunate than themselves.