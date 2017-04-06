Leather and pinwheels

BACA is a program designed to create a safer environment for abused children. The group consists of bikers from all different backgrounds who serve as a resource for these children. The Great Rivers chapter has helped several cases in the area, including in St. Croix County.

"We help abused children to not feel afraid of the world they live in," Chapter President Lionheart said.

Sunshine serves as the child liaison for the chapter, handling the intake process and seeing if the child meets the criteria. The request has to come from a custodial parent for BACA to get involved.

Each child who is part of the program is assigned two members from the local chapter. These bikers are available to the child 24/7. The members can be there for regular phone calls to catch up, if the child is scared at home or provide escorts to therapy and court.

"Anything that they'll need empowerment for," Lionheart said.

Members are also ready to provide protection beyond what local law enforcement resources can offer. If necessary, the group will do 24-hour surveillance outside a child's home.

"We kind of fill that void," Lionheart said.

For those who get involved, the reasons can be personal, like Lionheart who saw abuse in his own family. The reasoning is also simple.

"I love kids," Lionheart said. "Most everyone here has a big heart."

All members undergo a background check and a year in training.

BACA attends community events throughout the year, and has public meetings on the second Sunday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson.

Overall, the group just gives kids who have dealt with abuse another person on their side.

"We're an extra resource to call," Lionheart said. "It gives them another edge."