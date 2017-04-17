Coffee with a Cop kicks off

Police Chief Marty Jensen took the first shift of the new event, stationing himself at the bank for a couple hours to meet with community members.

"I figured alright, I'll be the inaugural," Jensen said.

The event is part of a partnership between the department and Associated Bank, which will also include a bike rodeo in the summer.

"We thought it was a great idea," Jensen said. "It's an opportunity for us to work with Associated Bank and get out more and be involved in the community."

Jensen said it gives community members a chance to have a conversation with their local officers and the officers a way to connect with the community, all in a casual environment.

The department and the bank are looking to host the meetings about once a month. Jensen said he hopes to see a large turnout as the events continue.

"I'm looking forward to it, it'll be fun," Jensen said. "And I think some of my other guys are looking forward to it too."