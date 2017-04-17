Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Coffee with a Cop kicks off

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen, right, meets with community members as part of the police department’s new event Coffee with a Cop at Associated Bank. The two organization partnered to bring the event to the community. Photo by Rebecca Mariscal.

    Coffee and cookies, but no doughnuts, were shared Friday morning at the Hudson Police Department's first Coffee with a Cop event at Associated Bank in downtown Hudson.

    Police Chief Marty Jensen took the first shift of the new event, stationing himself at the bank for a couple hours to meet with community members.

    "I figured alright, I'll be the inaugural," Jensen said.

    The event is part of a partnership between the department and Associated Bank, which will also include a bike rodeo in the summer.

    "We thought it was a great idea," Jensen said. "It's an opportunity for us to work with Associated Bank and get out more and be involved in the community."

    Jensen said it gives community members a chance to have a conversation with their local officers and the officers a way to connect with the community, all in a casual environment.

    The department and the bank are looking to host the meetings about once a month. Jensen said he hopes to see a large turnout as the events continue.

    "I'm looking forward to it, it'll be fun," Jensen said. "And I think some of my other guys are looking forward to it too."

    Explore related topics:NewsHudson Police DepartmentHudsonwisconsin
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement
    randomness