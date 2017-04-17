St. Croix County and Twin Cities metro area continue to grow

From July 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016, the Census Bureau estimates St. Croix County gained an additional 527 new residents — a 0.60 percent increase.

St. Croix County is included in the federal definition of the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area. The July 1, 2016, population of the Twin Cities was estimated at 3,551,036 or an increase of 202,177 residents since the 2010 census. The Twin Cities is the nation's 16th-largest metro area.

Pierce County is also included in the Twin Cities MSA. The county added 219 new residents since 2010, bringing its July 1, 2016, estimated population to 41,238 — a 0.533 percent increase.

Across the State

Wisconsin's July 1, 2016, population was estimated at 5,778,708 compared to 5,686,986 in 2010 — a 1.612 percent increase.

Thirty-nine of the state's 72 counties lost population from 2010 to July 1, 2016, according to the Census Bureau. Manitowoc County's population declined by 1,906, Wood County lost 1,642 residents, and Marinette County lost 1,258.