Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    DEMOLISHED: 150-year-old Hammond Hotel comes down

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:39 p.m.
    1 / 7
    2 / 7
    3 / 7
    4 / 7
    5 / 7
    6 / 7
    7 / 7

    The Hammond Hotel, the iconic business and structure that has been standing at the main intersection of highways 12 and T in the Village of Hammond since the 1870s, was demolished Tuesday morning, April 18, with a crowd of people watching from all sides as the landmark was torn down.

    Hotel owner Andrew Schmitz plans on replacing the building with a new bar/restaurant facility, which was approved by Village of Hammond officials in February.

    PREVIOUSLY: Hammond Hotel: 'It's time for a new era'

    The new single level facility will feature a full kitchen and bar, as well as an outdoor activity area that will feature areas for bean bags and horseshoes, but will also feature pickleball. Schmitz previously said the goal was to have the new building finished and the business operating by this year’s Heartland Days festival in mid-August. Jordan 

    Explore related topics:NewshammondHammond HotelDemolitionwisconsin
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement