DEMOLISHED: 150-year-old Hammond Hotel comes down

Hotel owner Andrew Schmitz plans on replacing the building with a new bar/restaurant facility, which was approved by Village of Hammond officials in February.

The new single level facility will feature a full kitchen and bar, as well as an outdoor activity area that will feature areas for bean bags and horseshoes, but will also feature pickleball. Schmitz previously said the goal was to have the new building finished and the business operating by this year's Heartland Days festival in mid-August.