Preliminary master plan approved for dog track site

The development will include a 150-room hotel, a baseball stadium, indoor sports complex, condos, business offices, mini golf, retail and more. KF Investments is heading the development.

The plan included some updates since the last time the development was presented. One major change is the addition of a brewery. A tenant has been found to build an 80,000 square foot brewery as one of the main buildings of the development.

Construction will be done in phases, with the first expected to be completed in 2018. The following two stages will be done between 2019 and 2021.

Chuck Rickart of WSB & Associates design firm presented and discussed the potential traffic impact with the system. Taking into account Carmichael Road and the effect of larger pieces like the stadium and brewery, Rickart said the analysis was conservative. The company will continue to analyze the impact as the plan is updated.

The city's traffic consultant Glen Van Wormer of SEH said the city has to be careful about anything that might impact Carmichael Road.

"I think it's something that's doable but we have to be very thorough," he said.

The project will not use any of the original buildings of the dog track.