St. Croix County's March unemployment rate at 3.7%

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced the preliminary March 2017 unemployment rates for Wisconsin's 72 counties and the 32 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County's rate was estimated at 3.7 percent. The county's final rate was 4.6 and 4.2 percent in February and January, respectively. One year ago, the county's unemployment rate was estimated at 4.7 percent.