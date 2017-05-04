Police Explorer returns to Hudson police department

He entered the program as a high school freshmen in 2008 with a general interest in police work, but the first meeting cemented his calling to a career in law enforcement.

Earlier this week, Parsons was sworn in as the first former explorer to serve as a full-time patrol officer with the Hudson Police Department.

"It was kind of an ongoing joke that I grew up here," he said. "I spent my time here, I know the officers. It was a family setting before I even was employed here, so it meant a lot to me."

Parsons moved to the community from Tampa, Fla. as a 14-year-old when his mother accepted a job nearby.

After four years of police exploring, Parsons enlisted in the National Guard and went on to earn a criminal justice degree from from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire.

Throughout his training and education, Parsons hoped to return to his new-found hometown to serve on the police force.

"It was kind of an easy start because I knew everyone already, so there wasn't that uncomfortable phase of getting to know people," he said. "I came in here and it was almost like they welcomed me back."

For Police Sgt. Glen Hartman, who started the program 20 years ago, Parsons' hire represents a personal goal: hiring a Police Explorers graduate.

"You have the opportunity to see these young men and women grow up, and mature and have the opportunity to vet them," Hartman said. "Are they going to be a good fit on your department? It's a struggle right now in the law enforcement arena to find qualified candidates."

As a mentor of young police prospects, Hartman said he can usually detect which explorers demonstrate the focus to succeed in a law enforcement career.

Parsons, he said, was among them.

"He's a very gregarious and positive young man," Hartman said. "He has a great sense of humor you can see in his personality, but there's a very serious side to Mac when you need to get down to business."

The skills Parsons learned in the explorer program continue to serve him as an officer.

He said he gained a familiarity with Hudson's geography, keeping control in stressful situations, and connecting with the community.

"The explorer program really helped me be comfortable with working out in the community and being comfortable," he said. "You ride out with an officer and once you gain that officer's trust, you can help them. You see how they talk to people and how to hold yourself and professionally communicate with people."