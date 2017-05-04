One Wisconsin high school student who decided to dress as Darth Vader didn't get the reaction he expected. A worried parent found the costume to be a serious threat and notified the police, who evacuated the campus.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at Ashwaubenon High School in Green Bay, where the facility was put on lockdown then evacuated after the possible threat was reported, according to local authorities. Another school in the area was also put on lockdown, authorities said.

"The student was wearing a Darth Vader outfit with a plastic mask and was carrying a bag with him, and that outfit looked like he might be wearing a bulletproof vest or a flak jacket," an unidentified police officer told reporters at the scene. "That, with wearing that mask and walking into the back door of the school, made a person very concerned. And we expect that to happen. We sure hope that people would call when this stuff takes place."

The officer added, "We believe it was an innocent mistake right now."

A post on the Ashwaubenon School District Facebook page added, "The situation has been resolved -- there was no threat. Thanks for your understanding as we maintaing our number one priority of keeping students safe."