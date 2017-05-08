Household hazardous waste will be collected from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Hazardous waste from farms and businesses who qualify as a very small quantity generator will be collected from 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 19. A business or farm qualifies as a VSQG if it generates less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month and has less than 2,205 pounds of hazardous waste in storage.

Farms and businesses must pre-register by May 12 by calling the county recycling specialist at 715-531-1907 or emailing megen.hines@co.saint-croix.wi.us to receive a form. The county will contact the farm or business with a time to bring waste in after the forms are received.

Farms and farm businesses may dispose of the first 500 pounds of agriculturally related waste at no charge. There may be a fee for any waste over this amount. Farms will be charged for latex paint. The business collection is a fee for service event.

Examples of items accepted at Clean Sweep include, but are not limited to: aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, old fuel, antifreeze, mercury (including thermometers and thermostats), oil paint, latex paint, shellac, varnish, stains, paint strippers, corrosives and lye, household cleaning products, and propane cylinders.

The only item that is accepted with a fee is latex paint. The fee is based on the size of the can, not the volume of paint within the can. Fees for latex paint are $25 for 5 gallons, $5 for 1 gallon, $2 for 1 quart, and pints are free. Fees for latex paint are payable by cash or check only.

The following items are not accepted at Clean Sweep: appliances, electronics, tires, biological or medical waste, sharps, and motor oil.

The Clean Sweep program helps protect water quality, public health and animal safety by safely disposing of hazardous chemicals from homes, farms and businesses. In 2016, over 50,000 pounds of hazardous waste was safely disposed of by 526 households, six farms and 18 businesses in St. Croix County.

Any questions regarding the Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste collection should contact the county recycling specialist, Megen Hines at 715-531-1907 or megen.hines@co.saint-croix.wi.us.