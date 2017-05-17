Rotarians from Australia, East Timor visit Hudson area

Rotarians from Hudson Rotary Club and Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club provide for meals, lodging and group travel while they are in the area. Their stop is the last portion of the month long exchange starting April 22. They have visited Rotary clubs in St. Paul, Austin, Le Sueur, Prior Lake, Roseville, and North St. Paul in Minnesota. In addition to Hudson, they are also visiting Barron, Rice Lake, and River Falls.

The GSE team will participate in vocational visits in the community, make presentations to the local Rotary clubs, participate in cultural and site tours in the community, learn about the host communities from their hosts, and share their own cultural insight.

For more information about how you can get involved with Rotary, contact any Rotary Club member or go online to www.hudsondaybreakrotary.org and www.hudsonrotaryclub.org.