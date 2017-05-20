'Discover Wisconsin' will rediscover Hudson

"It's great for the community, enough so that we felt it was important to do it again," Weller said.

The show has already begun filming during the winter, and will be back again several times this summer to continue to tour the area.

"We'll continue to explore what's happening in Hudson," Weller said.

Hudson native Collin Geraghty, a 2000 Hudson High School grad, will be back again as a host of the segment, bringing a hometown perspective to the visits. He'll be joined by fellow host Mariah Haberman, who was also in Hudson for the first round of the show.

"That's what makes a good show a great show," Weller said.

Discover Wisconsin's segments on Hudson are part of a marketing campaign spearheaded by Weller to promote Hudson as a tourism destination.

"Hudson has something to offer," Weller said.

To achieve this, Weller said it takes thinking like a tourist.

"It's about marketing out of the area," she said.

Discover Wisconsin, which runs in eight states, is one way to reach potential visitors. Weller also runs marketing in a variety of different mediums, looking to draw visitors from all over.

"I'm staying the course and promoting Hudson 365 days a year," she said.

Funding for the tourism promotion comes from room tax dollars.

Tourism is a big business, both locally and statewide, Weller said. Wisconsin tourism saw an economic impact of about $20 billion in 2016, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. In St. Croix County the local impact was $106.2 million, an increase of more than 6 percent since last year.

This type of impact from tourists helps maintain the Hudson that residents love, Weller said.

"We need those visitors to keep our downtown strong," she said.

The new segment will run in 2018 and 2019.