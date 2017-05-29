Hudson honors Memorial Day
Beneath a sky of clouds people gathered at Willow River Cemetery Monday, May 29 to recognize Memorial Day with the annual service.
Rev. Paul Martinson gave the address this year, focusing on what Americans can do for the world, not just during war, but during the aftermath of it.
New this year was a POW-MIA table recognizing those taken captive or missing in action..
As is tradition, attendees marked the memory of the war dead with a moment of silence, and the Hudson Ambassadors placed flowers on the graves of veterans.
A mass was held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery before the program.