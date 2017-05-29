Search
    Hudson honors Memorial Day

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:33 p.m.
    1 / 4
    Rev. Paul Martinson, the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day service, referenced the well-known Uncle Sam War poster during his speech. Martinson is a veteran of World War II. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia2 / 4
    Hudson Ambassador Josie Cramer marks the grave of veterans with flowers during the ceremony Monday morning.3 / 4
    Flowers rest on the graves of veterans buried at Willow River Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017.4 / 4

    Beneath a sky of clouds people gathered at Willow River Cemetery Monday, May 29 to recognize Memorial Day with the annual service.

    Rev. Paul Martinson gave the address this year, focusing on what Americans can do for the world, not just during war, but during the aftermath of it.

    New this year was a POW-MIA table recognizing those taken captive or missing in action..

    As is tradition, attendees marked the memory of the war dead with a moment of silence, and the Hudson Ambassadors placed flowers on the graves of veterans.

    A mass was held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery before the program.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
