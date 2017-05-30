A map tweeted by Google's News Lab team Tuesday afternoon shows the top searched "how to spell" words in each state.

For Texans and Missourians, that's "maintenance." Those in Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Maine alike wonder about "pneumonia," while people in South Carolina stumble over "Chihuahua."

And the top word people have to Google to spell in Wisconsin? It's ... "Wisconsin."

Twitter users responded in amusement.

"'Wisconsin'" being the most misspelled word in Wisconsin is perfect," Jamison Stolz, the executive editor of Abrams Press in New York, mused.

"You gotta love the Cheeseheads," WildCatReport.com managing editor Louie Vaccher said.

Some were a little more horrified.

"Wait ... people in Wisconsin don't know how to spell ... WISCONSIN? Try Massachusetts!" tweeted user @melissalac.

"I'm a Wisconsinite. This is embarrassing, LOL!" Twitter user @chocolateclipse said.