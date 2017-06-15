North Hudson hit with brunt of Sunday’s storm

North Hudson declared a municipal disaster. Police Chief Mark Richert said the village was hit the worst in the St. Croix County area.

Seventeen locations throughout the city had streets partially or fully blocked by fallen trees and resulting debris.

One large tree that was uprooted on Fourth Street North broke the main 6-inch gas line, leading to the evacuation of six homes. The four households that were occupied went to private residences. It took crews two hours to shut off the line.

On Galahad Road, a tree took down part of a power line, leading to power outages in the village. Another fallen tree on St. Croix Street North and Lemon Street substantially damaged two vehicles. Most structural damage was done to exterior buildings such as sheds, but Richert said one home saw damage to its roof.

Richert said village crews were out right away to clean up issues.

“The response was really good,” Richert said.

Total cost of the damages is not yet known, Richert said, but the village will apply for disaster relief funds from the state.

The Village Board has approved the residential pick-up of tree debris from the storm, as long as residents place small pieces at the curb by Wednesday, June 21.

City of Hudson did not see as extensive damage, according to Public Works Forman Kevin Soltis.

“There’s been a few branches and things, but that’s been the extent of it,” Soltis said.