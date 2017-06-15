Search
    North Hudson hit with brunt of Sunday’s storm

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    A tree uprooted by Sunday morning’s storm broke the main gas line on Fourth Street North in North Hudson. Six homes were evacuated while the line was repaired. Jaculin Sparling / Rivertown Multimedia1 / 2
    A tree fell on the corner of St. Croix Street and Lemon Street in North Hudson. The village saw the worst damage from Sunday’s storm. Submitted photo by Michael Dotseth.2 / 2

    A severe thunderstorm hit the Hudson area Sunday morning, with the Village of North Hudson seeing extensive damage.

    The sky turned green, and residents saw about three-quarter inches of hail, according to the National Weather Service.

    North Hudson declared a municipal disaster. Police Chief Mark Richert said the village was hit the worst in the St. Croix County area.

    Seventeen locations throughout the city had streets partially or fully blocked by fallen trees and resulting debris.

    One large tree that was uprooted on Fourth Street North broke the main 6-inch gas line, leading to the evacuation of six homes. The four households that were occupied went to private residences. It took crews two hours to shut off the line.

    On Galahad Road, a tree took down part of a power line, leading to power outages in the village. Another fallen tree on St. Croix Street North and Lemon Street substantially damaged two vehicles. Most structural damage was done to exterior buildings such as sheds, but Richert said one home saw damage to its roof.

    Richert said village crews were out right away to clean up issues.

    “The response was really good,” Richert said.

    Total cost of the damages is not yet known, Richert said, but the village will apply for disaster relief funds from the state.

    The Village Board has approved the residential pick-up of tree debris from the storm, as long as residents place small pieces at the curb by Wednesday, June 21.

    City of Hudson did not see as extensive damage, according to Public Works Forman Kevin Soltis.

    “There’s been a few branches and things, but that’s been the extent of it,” Soltis said.

