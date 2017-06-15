Local registrar takes over state organization

As president, Pabst represents the 72-member organization and makes sure all the provisions of the constitution and bylaws are strictly enforced, that all resolutions and orders adopted by the association at its meetings are promptly executed, and shall have general supervisory control of the affairs of the association. The president also runs the meetings and conferences. Prior to being elected president she was the first vice president, legislative co-chair, chair of constitution and bylaws, and chair of new member committee and a member of the Q&A committee for the WRDA.

Pabst has been the St. Croix County register of deeds since 2009. Prior to her election she worked in the St. Croix Register of Deeds office for 14 years and in the real property division for two years. Her office handles over $2.5 million in revenues annually, she manages a $411,000 expenditure budget and keeps track of real estate related documents and vital records such as birth, death, domestic partnership and marriage records.

Pabst has served on the handbook, resolutions, public relations and audit committee, as well as acting for four years as the chair for District 5 within the WRDA organization. She also serves on the Wisconsin County Constitutional Officer's board and is a member of the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Land Information Association.

Pabst was a significant part of the legislative team that fought for the statewide issuance of vital records. Statewide issuance of vital records allows register of deeds offices to issue records of birth, death, marriage and divorce from all Wisconsin counties, if the records are enabled in the Statewide Vital Records Information System. Statewide issuance has greatly improved service by providing a more efficient method for serving customers.