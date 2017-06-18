St. Croix County to host tire and appliance collections

Appliance collections:

• City of Hudson Public Works (285 Krattley Lane, Hudson)

• Town of Somerset Recycling Center (748 State Road 35, Somerset)

• Behind Woodville Fire Hall (216 River St., Woodville)

The cost to recycle most appliances is $10. Appliances include, but are not limited to: washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, microwaves, grills, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers and dehumidifiers/humidifiers. For gas refrigerators or gas air conditioners, please call 715-531-1907 for a quote.

Tire collections:

• City of Hudson Public Works (285 Krattley Lane, Hudson)

• Town of Somerset Recycling Center (748 State Road 35, Somerset)

• Town of Richmond Recycling Center (1428 100th St., New Richmond)

Tire prices:

• Car — $3 without rim; $5 with rim

• Truck — $4 without rim; $8 with rim

• Tractor tire — $15

• Heavy equipment tire — $20

• Bicycle tire — $0.50

Both events are payable by cash only. No checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.

Electronics, such as TVs, computers and monitors, will not be accepted at either event.

For more information, please visit the St. Croix County recycling website at www.sccwi.us/recycling or call the recycling specialist at 715-531-1907.