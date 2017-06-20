You may donate your favorite titles and use the Friend's bookmark to include your comments. If you see a book you would recommend while browsing the store, pick up a bookmark at the "Quick Picks" shelf, add your comments and place the book on the shelf outside the store.

You can donate gently used books, current magazines, DVDs and audiobooks to the Friends. All proceeds from the bookstore are used to enhance the programs and services provided by the Hudson Area Library. VCR tapes and encyclopedias are not accepted.