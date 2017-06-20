Introducing 'Quick Picks' at the Friends of the Hudson Library bookstore
Just in time for summer reading, the Friends of the Hudson Library is launching the "Quick Picks" shelf at the bookstore. Friend's volunteers found some members' favorite books among the donations and tagged them with comments on specially designed bookmarks. The "Quick Picks" shelf is located directly outside of the bookstore, on the second floor of the library, just past the teen reading alcove.
You may donate your favorite titles and use the Friend's bookmark to include your comments. If you see a book you would recommend while browsing the store, pick up a bookmark at the "Quick Picks" shelf, add your comments and place the book on the shelf outside the store.
You can donate gently used books, current magazines, DVDs and audiobooks to the Friends. All proceeds from the bookstore are used to enhance the programs and services provided by the Hudson Area Library. VCR tapes and encyclopedias are not accepted.