St. Croix County to host electronics collection
The St. Croix County Recycling program will be hosting an electronics collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond. This event offers the community an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable electronic devices.
Accepted electronics include, but are not limited to, televisions, computers, laptops, printers, copiers, radios, telephones and treadmills. Fees for the event are listed below:
• TV (13" and smaller): $25
• TV (14-19"): $30
• TV (20-27"): $35
• TV (28" and larger): $55
• TV (Console): $55
• TV (Plasma/LCD 4-20"): $20
• TV (Plasma/LCD 21"+): $30
• Computer/Laptop: $15
• Monitor (CRT-up to 17"): $30
• Monitor (CRT 18" +): $35
• Printer (small): $15
• Printer (large/laser): $35
• Keyboard/Mouse: Free
• Cellphone: Free
• Treadmill: $25
• Telephone: $3
• Vacuum Cleaner: $15
• VCR/DVD Player: $15
• CD Player: $15
Fees for this event are payable by cash only. No checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.