Beneath the Surface: Reporters discuss recent dairy farm series
RiverTown Multimedia reporters Maureen McMullen and John R. Russett discuss their recent series covering issues related to dairy farms. Hosted by Michael Brun.
Related links:
- Emerald Sky Dairy's manure spill gives neighbors pause
- Groundwater concerns floated as Wisconsin well regulations reduced
- Counties face limits to livestock oversight
