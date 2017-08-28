Norovirus reported at El Paso Days

Dianne Robinson, the interim health officer/director for Pierce County, said with the help of the Wisconsin Health Department they’ve interviewed 25 to 30 people who were present that day in El Paso Township after receiving multiple reports of people being ill.

After sending samples into the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, the state found traces of the norovirus, according to Robinson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that can infect anyone through person-to-person contact, contaminated food or water, or a contaminated surface.

The virus causes the stomach and intestines to become inflamed, resulting in stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Robinson said the health department is still investigating the norovirus outbreak and said “undercooked chicken has not been identified as the source of the norovirus,” as posts circulating on social media indicated.

For more information, contact the Pierce County Department of Health 715-273-6755 or the Wisconsin Department of Health at 608-266-1865.