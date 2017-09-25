-----

Packers Join Leaguewide Protest Against Trump

GREEN BAY, WI — A day of solidarity by NFL players has Green Bay Packers sitting and locking arms during the national anthem before Sunday's game. Tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks sat on the Packer bench, as did rookie corner Kevin King while the anthem played before their home game against Cincinnati — and Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Tennessee players stayed in their locker rooms during the song. Aaron Rodgers and two dozen other Packers locked arms — all opposing President Donald Trump's comment that NFL players who protest inequality and police brutality during the national anthem should be "fired." Packers' president Mark Murphy called Trump's remarks "divisive" and said the team would support any players who "peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for the good" — and on Instagram, Rodgers posted a photo with him, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams calling for "unity, brotherhood, family, dedication, and love." Trump later said locking arms was okay, but he said kneeling during the anthem was "not acceptable."

Passage Of State Budget Gives Schools Another $200 Per Student

MADISON — Administrators from Wisconsin school districts say they have mixed emotions about the state budget finally approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor. They will welcome the additional $200 per student in funding, but question one of Gov. Scott Walker's vetoes. It stopped a bill which would have allowed low-spending districts to raise taxes without a referendum. Republicans had supported the bill, but aren't expected to try to override. Those district administrators were meeting in Madison Friday.

Madison Sets New Heat Record For Second Straight Day

For the second day in a row, Madison set a new heat record. It was 89 degrees on Sunday in Wisconsin's capital city, breaking the old mark for Sept. 24 of 88 degrees set in 1935. More than a dozen cities in the Badger State set new heat records on Saturday, as Friendship was the hottest at 93.

Surveillance Camera Shows Man Stealing From Former Landlord

EAU CLAIRE, WI — An Eau Claire man has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony burglary. Police say Joseph Fischer was caught on surveillance video entering his former landlord's home. Investigators say the camera shows Fischer stealing thousands of dollars. The landlord told police he put the camera in place after a July theft. Police say Fischer denied stealing the money — even after they showed him the surveillance video. He made an initial court appearance Friday in Eau Claire County Court. He had been evicted for not paying his rent.

Priest Gains Senior Status After Molestation Acquittal

GREEN BAY, WI — A Catholic priest from the Fox Valley has been given senior status after he was found not guilty of sexually abusing a child in 2010. Three canon judges and lawyers from outside the Green Bay Diocese cleared the Reverend Paul Radetski of Menasha at the end of a trial. The diocese considered the sex abuse allegation to be credible at the time, and Radetski was put on administrative leave from his priest duties at Saint Mary's, Saint John's, and Saint Patrick parishes in Menasha. The diocese issued a statement during the weekend that his restrictions have been lifted for "public priest ministry," and he'll serve the northeast Wisconsin diocese in a "limited capacity" in his senior status.

Wisconsin Egg Production Continues To Rebound

MADISON — Wisconsin's egg production continues to be on the rebound after an avian flu outbreak that killed thousands of chickens and turkeys in 2015. The USDA says the Badger State had 10 percent more egg-laying chickens in August than in the same month one year ago — and they made 155 million eggs last month, 17 percent more than in August 2016. Also, Wisconsin's average chicken is laying 6 percent more eggs than the previous year. About 2,500 eggs were made for every 100 chickens.

Jury Selection Begins In Jakubowski's Federal Trial

MADISON — Jury selection begins Monday morning in the federal trial of Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man accused of stealing weapons and eluding officers for ten days. His trial is expected to last two to three days in U.S. District Court in Madison on charges of stealing firearms from a dealer and possessing those weapons as a convicted felon, and a trial is set for next month on state charges. It's not known if the 33-year-old Jakubowski will testify on his own behalf this week. That's after officials said he broke into a Janesville gun shop and took 18 weapons in April — wrote a 161 page anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump — and was the target of a manhunt until he surrendered in rural Vernon County. Federal Judge William Conley says Jakubowski cannot introduce anything that could signal an insanity defense, and he cannot argue that the Second Amendment allowed him to possess firearms.