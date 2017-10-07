Last year Adoray received a donation of land for the hospice from Dick Pearson, in memory of his wife Jean. With a spot for the land secured, Adoray is now turning to the next step — funding.

The group is looking to build an 8-bed hospice facility in Hudson near Exit 4 off Interstate 94. To achieve this, Adoray has a goal of $5 million. So far, as of last Thursday's event, the campaign has raised $451,000.

One million of that budget is focused on endowment, allowing the hospice to serve those regardless of economic standing.

"So we can be a hospice for all," campaign co-chair Lance Whitacre said.

Adoray Home Health and Hospice has been serving the community since 1995. It started when hospital representatives from Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and Baldwin came together over dinner one night.

"We just started talking about starting a home health agency," said John Marnell, one of the campaign co-chairs who worked with Hudson Hospital at the time.

From there, Adoray was created. Adoray serves six counties - St. Croix, Pierce, Burnett, Polk, and western Barron and Dunn counties. Since its start more than 20 years ago, the need for services had continued to rise. In that time, the hospice has served 12,000 patients and countless family members.

"A lot of people don't know us until they need us," said Kimberly Anderson, Adoray director of development and community engagement.

In 2015, Adoray cared for more than 50 percent more patients than it had the prior year.

Anderson said often someone's first choice for hospice is in their own home, surrounded by family.

"Sometimes it's just not possible for hospice to work in the home," she said.

This new facility would provide a place for hospice services outside of the home. Currently, people who cannot stay in the home receive those service in a nursing home or hospital, or at a hospice in the Twin Cities area.

"Then that takes them out of their community," Anderson said.

Before launching the campaign, Adoray did a community assessment study to see if community members felt the project was necessary and possible to fund.

"That's how the campaign got the thumbs up from our board," Anderson said.

Though the campaign is in the early stages, the response from Thursday's event and other areas has been positive.

"The great part that I think is everybody we've talked to so far has been highly energetic," Whitacre said.

Demonstrating the excitement for the campaign are Adoray staff and board as well as campaign leadership, who have all donated.

In a perfect world, Anderson said the fundraising would be done by the end of summer 2018, so construction could begin before winter.

"We have a really aggressive goal set before us," she said.

Though an architect has not been selected, the campaign has a good idea of what the hospice house will look like.

"It's supposed to just blend right into the community," Marnell said.

Lance said the group is going to need a lot of support in the future, and gaining that will rely on education on the proposed hospice house and Adoray as an organization.

"I think it's really about awareness right now," Whitacre said.

To get involved, community members can make personal donations and invite Adoray into their office, organization or friend group for a presentation to learn more about the hospice and its services.

Learn more by visiting adoray.org or contacting Kimberly Anderson at 715-629-1918.